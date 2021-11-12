Emirates has announced that its flagship A380 service will return to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport from November 28. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates has announced that its flagship A380 service will return to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport from November 28.

The aircraft upgrade will help Emirates to meet strong passenger demand for inbound travel into the popular holiday destination, on the heels of Thailand's re-opening to international tourists who are vaccinated.

The daily A380 flights will operate as EK372/373, adding much-needed capacity and frequency to its flights to Bangkok, in response to the uptick in travel demand that the airline is witnessing.

The Emirates A380 aircraft to serve the route will offer seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class. The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement the existing services, EK384/385, also operating on a daily basis with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, in addition to its five weekly flights to Bangkok via Phuket, operating as EK378/379, which is set to increase its frequency to daily from 1 December.

The daily A380 service to Bangkok, flight EK372, will depart Dubai daily at 09:30hrs, arriving in Bangkok at 18:40hrs. Flight EK373 is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 20:35hrs to arrive in Dubai at 00:50hrs the next day. All times are local.

When the A380 service launches on 28 November, Emirates will offer three daily services to passengers travelling to and from Bangkok, in its support for the country it has been serving for over three decades.

With the easing of travel restrictions, Emirates will also serve its customers in Thailand and other regional points with access to preferred destinations on its global network spanning more than 120 destinations, via its hub in Dubai. The additional flights will provide more choice, convenient timings, and seamless connectivity to its customers across the globe.

The additional flight to be operated by the A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Bangkok route and additional services scheduled for its flight via Phuket will provide more than 8,600 additional seats weekly to accommodate the rise in inbound and outbound passenger traffic for Bangkok, with the potential to increase in line with demand.