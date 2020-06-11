Dubai: Emirates airline will operate four flights between Dubai and Cairo on June 14,18,19 and 21 to help stranded Egyptians in the UAE return home.
Only Egyptian citizens and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country.
Customers can also connect to these flights in Dubai from any destination on Emirates’ current network of 30 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.
Emirates has begun operating scheduled flight services to nine destinations, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid and Chicago. It has also relaunched its transit operations.
The Dubai-based airline had announced job redundancies, primarily among cabin crew and pilots, this week in order to preserve cash to tide over the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.