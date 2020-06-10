1 of 7
Since the Bentayga SUV’s launch in 2016, Bentley Motors has sold more than 2,000 units in the Middle East. With the British automaker announcing this week that it has built 20,000 examples of the premium flagship SUV so far, the Middle East sales figures represent one tenth of all Bentaygas built.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
With a total of 2,315 units sold, the Middle East has established itself as one of the key markets globally for the Bentayga.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
Known historically for its craftsmanship, Bentley employs the same level of meticulous artistry in building its SUV too. Apparently each Bentayga spends more than 100 hours on a dedicated production line, with a team of 230 craftspeople assembling every unit by hand.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
Positioned as a capable off-roader, the Bentayga’s abilities have been tested across five continents. From the dirt and gravel of South Africa to the muddy fields of Cheshire, and from -30°C in the frozen North Cape to searing desert heat of the Middle East, that Bentayga has proven itself in every terrain.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
A number of limited editions have been commissioned, including several bespoke editions for the Middle East. These include the limited-to-five W12-powered Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of The Gulf and the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
Introduced with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine making 600 bhp and 900Nm, it soon gained a V8 option that is good for 542 bhp and 770 Nm. Meanwhile, the Bentayga Speed boasts a 626bhp version of the 6.0-litre W12 that helps propel the SUV to a top speed of 306kph.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
“Since its arrival in the Middle East in the second quarter of 2016, the multi-award-winning Bentayga has been a major hit with our customers and has established itself as Bentley’s best-selling model in the region," says Firas Kandalaft, Head of Marketing and Communications at Bentley Middle East, Africa and India. "Furthermore, its regional importance has been emphasised by the creation of two exquisite limited editions: the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner and Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of The Gulf.”
Image Credit: Supplied