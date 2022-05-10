Dubai: Emirates has unveiled its full premium economy service onboard and on ground, with seats to go on sale from June 1.
The new cabin class, which offers luxury seats and more legroom, will be available to customers travelling on popular A380 routes to London, Paris and Sydney from August 1, plus Christchurch from December.
Emirates is the only airline in the region to offer premium economy.
Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said: “As with everything we do, Emirates premium economy will be exceptional in its class, with minute attention given to every aspect of the customer experience. Customers trading up from economy will be getting excellent value.
“Since we first introduced our premium economy seats in January 2021, the positive response and demand has been tremendous. We currently have six A380s equipped with this cabin class, which limits our initial deployment, but our intention is to offer this experience to many more markets across our network.
“This November, we will begin our retrofit programme to install premium economy on 67 A380s and 53 Boeing 777s. At the end of the programme, Emirates will have 126 aircraft fitted out with premium economy cabins, as well as our latest interiors across other cabins. It is a major investment to ensure our customers continue to have the best experience in the sky.”