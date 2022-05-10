Dubai: Emirates Airline has been named as the world’s best air carrier for the ninth consecutive year by the Business Traveller Middle East Awards.
The airline also clinched three accolades for ‘Airline with the ‘Best Distinguished Business Class’, ‘Airline with the Best Business Class’ and 'Best Frequent Flyer Programme'.
The latest honour comes in recognition of Emirates’ commitment to excellence and fulfilling its promise of 'Fly Better’' via investments worth billions of dollars in initiatives, products and services that provide passengers with the best airline customer experience.
Last year, the airline continued to launch a series of initiatives that focus on customers in line with the airline’s ongoing efforts to ensure a seamless and safe customer journey, as well as provide technology options to enhance the overall experience.