Dubai: Emirates Group's marhaba has partnered Israel's Laufer Aviation-GHI to offer hospitality services at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.
Both marhaba and Laufer Aviation have implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of passengers amid the pandemic. Each ‘meet & greet’ agent has been thoroughly trained on health and safety protocols.
Shahab Al Awadhi, Head of marhaba Global, said: “We expect both companies' quality services to become increasingly popular as airlines commence direct flights between our Dubai base and Tel Aviv.”
Marhaba was launched in the UAE to help passengers arriving in or departing from Dubai International Airport. The popularity of ‘meet & greet’ services has grown in line with Dubai's growth as an international travel hub.
As of now, flydubai, El Al and Arkia already commenced flights between the two cities, while Etihad Airways announced plans to launch services in March. “We are sure that both companies will grow together as the route between Dubai and Tel Aviv will become more popular now that the peace agreement between the countries has been signed,” said Elad Levy, acting CEO Laufer Aviation-GHI.