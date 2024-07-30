Dubai: Emirates’ sister concern flydubai announced Tuesday that it will revise flight schedules to Beirut amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

The airline said in a statement, “flydubai has revised its flight schedule to Beirut Airport (BEY) and will operate two daily flights until August 2.” The airline had boosted summertime frequencies to Beirut to 21 flights per week, it said in an earlier statement.

An airline spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to safety, saying they would continue to monitor the situation closely. “Passengers are advised to check the flight status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights,” the spokesperson explained.

While several European airlines have cancelled flights to Lebanon amid regional tensions, most UAE airlines continue to operate as usual. A rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday has escalated concerns of a wider spread war in the region.

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, continues as scheduled, according to flight status data on the Dubai Airports’ website. Sharjah carrier Air Arabia’s Monday operations to Beirut also continue without a hitch.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said Qatar Airways would adjust its schedule to ensure all flights to Beirut operate during the day.