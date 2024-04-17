Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates announced late Wednesday it is extending the suspension of check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective 8 am on April 17 until 9 am on April 18. This is due to continued operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions.

“Customers departing Dubai are requested to head to the airport only if they hold a confirmed flight booking, and only after 9 am on April 18,” the airline said in a statement.

However, passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights, said the airline. “Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on emirates.com,” said an airline spokesperson.

While some customers have been able to return home or reach their destination, Emirates acknowledged that they are aware many are still waiting to get on flights. “Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations, as well as secure accommodation and other amenities for affected customers at the airport,” explained the spokesperson.

Emirates has apologized to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans. “We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone affected,” the airline said.