Dubai: There were four deaths at the Dana Gas operated facility in Kurdistan Region of Iraq after a drone attack on a condensate storage tank in Khor Mor. There were also 'minor injuries' for eight employees associated with contractors while they were repairing the rank.

"We maintain our steadfast commitment to the people of the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq as well as all our stakeholders," said a statement issued by Dana Gas on ADX. The company will look to resume 'production operations from Khor Mor gas as soon as it is safe to do so'.

"Although there was very minor damage to the facilities, for the safety of all our staff and the facilities, we have temporarily suspended production and instituted specific procedural changes.

"Dana Gas will make further formal announcements to the market in due course."

The attack happened at 6.45pm on April 26. There had been earlier attacks on Dana Gas operations in KRI, but this is the first time fatalities have happened.

"Everyone at Dana Gas and its partners express their deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of all concerned and are doing everything possible to help and support everyone who has been so tragically impacted," said the statement.

Bring to justice

"We are fully engaged with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq at the highest levels in supporting their public commitments that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Dana Gas. "This attack has drawn strong regional and international condemnation and has generated support for immediate action.

"In addition, we are also engaged with governmental authorities to enhance the security and defence measures to allow the resumption of production at the Khor Mor gas facility."

Dana Gas, which recorded $160 million as 2023 net profit, had 1,121 MMboe (million barrels of oil equivalent per day) of proven and probable reserves as of end last year. Apart from the operations in KRI, the company's other major facility is in Egypt.

Dana Gas had an 8 per cent increase in production from Khor Mor last year, to 36,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), primarily from the 'de-bottlenecking enhancements' carried out at the facility.

"This led to a record gross production of 520 million standard cubic feet per day, fulfilling the rising demand for natural gas in the KRI," it said in its recent annual report.