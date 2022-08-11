It received the award for undertaking a number of initiatives during the pandemic to protect the health and wellbeing of employees, customers, and guests. This included the redesign of the Dubai Airports workplace with the installation of onsite testing and vaccination facilities and making these available free of charge for all staff and their families.

A series of important technology changes were also implemented in a very short period. This included the introduction of an online collaboration platform and relaxing of video conferencing restrictions to enable remote working, rollout of DAInsignia e-signature platform enabling 100 per cent digital workforce with the ability to work from anywhere as well as the automation of HR employee services which helped to eliminate paper and enhance the employee experience. Not only did these changes improve efficiency but also enabled true contactless work maximising safety for all employees.

“Dubai’s and the UAE’s response to the pandemic has been hailed globally as exemplary in how it balanced the safety and well-being of people while also protecting the economy and thousands of livelihoods across sectors. We knew that the restoration of consumer confidence was the first critical requirement towards achieving meaningful recovery, and we worked accordingly to ensure that our employees and customers felt confident in our ability to keep them safe and protected at DXB,” said Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports.