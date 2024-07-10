Singapore: Emirates Group’s dnata and energy firm ExxonMobil announced Wednesday the companies have launched a six-month trial to fuel 12 of the ground handler’s airside vehicles and generator sets with renewable diesel.

If successful, the trial could be rolled out to 200 airside vehicles and generator sets across the company’s ground handling and cargo operations.

According to a dnata statement, the trial uses Esso Renewable Diesel R20 (R20), a high-quality fuel with an estimated 15.4 per cent lower lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than conventional diesel. Made with a minimum of 20 per cent renewable content, the air services provider explained that R20 can be used in existing diesel engines and is available at selected Esso service stations and through bulk delivery to commercial customers.

dnata said it is the first ground handler at Changi Airport to use renewable diesel, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) provided partial funding as part of its Aviation Sustainability Programme.

The initiative could mark a further step towards the Group’s eight-year strategy goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030.

As a result of its investment in electric and hybrid airside vehicles, dnata Singapore currently operates over 65 such vehicles, with 90 per cent of its forklift fleet electrified. In addition, the company statement said dnata Singapore’s facilities have recently installed innovative cooling technology, providing chilled water and air conditioning.

Charles Galloway, dnata’s Regional CEO, Airport Operations – Asia Pacific, said, “dnata remains at the forefront of ground handling services in Singapore, with ongoing investments in cleaner-energy equipment and infrastructure. We look forward to working with ExxonMobil and CAAS to reduce our carbon footprint further throughout this trial and beyond.”

Mabel Leung, Asia Pacific Fuels Sales Director at ExxonMobil, said, “Renewable diesel is an engine-ready GHG emission-reduction solution that leverages our existing supply capabilities to customers. The partnership reflects our ability to offer lower-GHG emission solutions for the transportation sector in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.”