Dubai: The Emirates group entity dnata did a complete "green" turnaround of a VivaAerobus A320 aircraft using zero-emission ramp ground support equipment at New York's JFK Airport.
The company transported baggage with electric baggage tractors up to the aircraft and applied an electric conveyor belts to offload and load baggage and cargo. “dnata is the first ground handler to have successfully completed a green aircraft turnaround in the US,” the company said.
"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone by using only 'green' equipment to deliver a smooth airport experience for passengers, and ensure safe and timely departure of our customer's flight,” said David Barker, CEO of dnata USA. "We constantly invest in infrastructure and equipment to improve operational efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint.”