Manila: Cebu Air Inc. ordered 31 aircraft from Airbus SE, including 10 long-range jets, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The order for 16 A330neo and 15 A320neo family aircraft, including 10 A321 XLR, was made during the Paris Air Show, according to the person who declined to be identified ahead of an official announcement. The jets, scheduled for delivery from 2021 to 2026, would be worth $6.8 billion based on the list price.