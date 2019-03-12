Federal Aviation Authority says it doesn't have enough data to merit any action

A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declined to order the suspension of Boeing 737 Max 8 after two fatal crashes in five months, suggesting that the aircraft in question remains safe to use.

Following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all passengers on board on March 10, 2019, the aviation body issued a “continued airworthiness notification” to civil aviation authorities.

This week’s accident was the second time in months that a Boeing aircraft of the same model went down within minutes of take-off. Last October, Lion Air’s Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189 passengers.

The FAA said the investigation into the Boeing airplane has just started and that it doesn’t have enough information yet to merit any action.

“External reports are drawing similarities between [the Ethiopian plane crash] and the Lion Air Flight 610 accident on October 29, 2018. However, this investigation has just begun and to date we have not been provided data to draw any conclusions or take any actions,” the FAA said.

The authority, however, said it will mandate “design changes” in the aircraft by April.

There are approximately 300 737 Max airplanes around the world. So far, China and Indonesia have ordered carriers to ground the aircraft until further safety checks are completed. Singapore also said it has banned the aircraft in its airspace.

In the UAE, flydubai said it is confident that the aircraft remains safe to use. The Dubai-based carrier hasa total of 11 Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes in operation. Last year, it just received seven 737 Max deliveries from the American manufacturer.

Airlines that have Boeing 737 Max planes:

9 Air

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeromexico

Air Canada

Air China

Air Fiji

AIR ITALY S.P.A.

American Airlines

Arkefly

Britannia Airways AB

Cayman Airways

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Comair

COPA Airlines

Corendon Airlines

Eastar Jet

Enter Air Sp. Z O.O.

Ethiopian Airlines

Fertitta Enterprises, Inc.

flydubai

Fuzhou Airlines Co., Ltd

Garuda Indonesia

Gol Linhas Aereas S.A.

Hainan Airlines

Icelandair

Jet Airways

Jet Aviation Business Jets

JSC Aircompany SCAT

Kunming Airlines

Lion Air

Globus Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines

Lucky Air

Mauritania Airlines

Mongolian Airlines MIAT

Norwegian Air International Lt

Norwegian Air Norway

Norwegian Air Shuttle AS

Norwegian Air Sweden

Okay Airways Company Limited

Oman Air

Qatar Airways

Royal Air Maroc

Shandong Airlines

Shanghai Airlines

Shenzhen Airlines

SilkAir

Smartwings

Southwest Airlines

SpiceJet

Sunwing Airlines Inc.

Thai Lion

TUI Airlines Belgium

TUI Airways

Turkish Airlines (THY)

United Airlines

WestJet