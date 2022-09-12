Muharraq, Bahrain: Almost three million passengers passed through Bahrain International Airport (BIA) during the first half of 2022, it was announced on Monday.
The airport expects to serve approximately 6.5 million passengers by the end of 2022, and nine million by the end of 2023, a senior official said.
“We can all be proud of how well our airport has performed this year. After losing more than 75 per cent of our usual traffic in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed a recovery in 2021,” said Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, which operates the airport.
“The passenger experience is central to our vision and strategies. Our partners play a vital role in building on BIA’s reputation as a friendly and efficient airport, offering the world a gateway to the Kingdom that makes our country proud. However, we must work harder to further exceed expectations. This requires a concerted effort from all of us now that we are seeing a return to normalcy and physical meetings, and I am confident we can achieve these goals with teamwork and continued determination.”