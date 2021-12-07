Expanding the UAE’s strong position in global aviation and logistics is going to be one of the key factors driving the country’s growth in the next 50 years, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said on Tuesday.
Tweeting on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day, Sheikh Ahmed reflected on the contribution of the aviation industry in bringing the economy back on the path of recovery.
“Our resilience in the face of adversity underscores our commitment to create a safe and productive environment for individuals and communities to thrive again, rebuilding economies and supporting tourism and trade through our global aviation hub Dubai,” he said.
He also stressed on the importance of establishing new partnerships and strengthening existing ones to further bolster UAE’s stand in the global aviation sector.
“One of the key pillars of the UAE leadership’s vision as they lay the foundation for the country’s next 50 years is expanding our already solid position in global aviation and logistics, by establishing new partnerships and strengthening existing ones,” he said.