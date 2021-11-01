No PCR tests required

For visitors to Dubai Air Show, "The current regulations for exhibitions at the moment are that you don't require a PCR test, or vaccination to enter," said Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus Group, the organizer of Dubai Air Show.



"We're monitoring and tracking for government regulations, but there isn't that requirement now. The normal safety procedures are in place, masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be in place in terms of getting into the show and also at the stands around the venue."



Heavy interest

Being the first in-person aviation event to be conducted since the pandemic, participation is strong.



"We are welcoming over 371 new exhibitors and still counting," said Hawes. "We'll have over 160 aircraft on display and 20 country pavilions represented this year. This isn't going to be a regional event by any stretch."



Hawes said that there will be a "significant" presence from Russia at the Airshow, which will also feature Israeli exhibitors for the first time.