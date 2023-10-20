Dubai: Air Arabia has unveiled a new route between Sharjah and Giza city in Egypt, it was announced on Friday. The route will feature five weekly non-stop flights commencing on December 6, 2023, connecting Sharjah International Airport with Sphinx International Airport.
Sphinx International Airport becomes Air Arabia's fourth destination in Egypt from Sharjah, alongside Cairo International Airport, Borg Al-Arab International Airport, and Sohag International Airport.
“We are glad to announce the launch of our new flights from Sharjah International Airport to Sphinx International Airport in the historic city of Giza, Egypt,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia. “We at Air Arabia are committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity, convenience, and a truly unique air travel experience”.