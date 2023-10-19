Dubai: Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new campaign offering discounts on more than 170,000 tickets from Singapore to 71 destinations to boost passenger numbers.
The discounts are applicable for eligible flights for travel between January and September 2024 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes. Online sales will open on November 3 and continue until November 16.
The campaign is being launched as part of the upcoming ‘Time to Fly’ travel fair, which takes place from November 3 to 5. The fair will feature exclusive deals on 200,000 one-way tickets from Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary.
Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer of Singapore Airlines, said, “Our biggest Time to Fly travel fair offers customers attractive discounts on 170,000 round-trip SIA tickets and 200,000 one-way Scoot tickets from Singapore to around the world.” Hsin said both airlines are preparing to return to pre-pandemic level operations.
Boosting operations
During the summer months, SIA ramped up services to destinations across its network and restored its Airbus A380 services to Frankfurt. The airline also deployed its wide body Airbus A350-900 medium-haul services to Cairns and Male and reinstated direct services between Singapore and Barcelona.
“The airline increased its flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points and exceeding them in some,” said JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines.
Destinations that exceeded pre-pandemic flight frequency levels include Ahmedabad, Beijing and Shanghai, Copenhagen, Da Nang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, Perth (Australia), and Dubai. The Singapore Airlines Group, which includes Singapore Airlines and Scoot, carried 2.9 million passengers in September, a 36 per cent increase from last year and 93 per cent of the 3.1 million passengers in September 2019.
The airline is also offering passengers a chance to win giveaways and a pair of Business Class round-trip tickets to Denpasar Bali (Indonesia), Male (the Maldives), Osaka (Japan), and Phuket (Thailand) during the three-day Time to Fly fair.