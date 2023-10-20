London: British Airways will resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi in 2024 after a four-year break. The route, available for booking, will start operating on April 20, 2024, offering year-round service from London Heathrow to the UAE’s capital.
The flights will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft during the summer of 2024 and will enhance connectivity to the UAE alongside existing flights to Dubai.
“Abu Dhabi is a unique destination that is making a very welcome return to our network,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances. “With a blend of beach, city and desert, it has everything our customers are looking for in a Middle Eastern trip, and we look forward to welcoming them back on board as we grow our footprint in the UAE.”
To mark the launch, British Airways is offering return fares from Dh1,999 in economy and Dh8,899 in business class, with special rewards for Executive Club Members.
“We’re delighted to welcome British Airways back to Abu Dhabi International Airport, adding to the growing list of leading carriers set to use Terminal A as their operational base in Abu Dhabi,” said Maureen Bannerman, Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Commercial Officer. “A luxurious new gateway to Abu Dhabi, Terminal A will open to the public from November 1, offering state-of-the-art facilities for both passengers and airlines.”