“The dominant orange symbolises Air India Express’s brand values of enthusiasm and agility while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth. The turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach,” the airline added.

Campbell Wilson, Chairman, Air India Express, said, “With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape. We are proud to present the new brand of Air India Express, a vitally important part of the new Air India Group, charged with providing the best value, accessibility and domestic and regional connectivity to every Indian, and to become the airline of a new generation. The broader ambition of these efforts is to better connect India and Indians, to each other and to the world.”

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 300 flights daily. Image Credit: Supplied

Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said: “The integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as ‘New India’s Smart Connector’. The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing 737 – 8 aircraft. With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets. Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and crafts heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’”.

The livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft showcased at the launch draws inspiration from the Bandhani textile design. The upcoming aircraft being inducted will feature designs inspired by other traditional patterns including Ajrakh, Patola, Kanjeevaram, Kalamkari, etc., showcasing India’s artistic diversity.