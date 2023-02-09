Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is launching a direct route from the UAE capital to Kolkata, the airline said on Thursday.
Starting March 15, the new service will be operated three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays – by an Airbus 320.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted to launch this new route, offering our customers an even wider choice of destinations in India. Kolkata is a vibrant city, and this new service will enable us to provide our customers base with more convenient and affordable opportunities for business, leisure, and cultural exchange between the two countries.”
This will be the carrier’s seventh Indian destination after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.