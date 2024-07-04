Dubai: Qatar secures a place in the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation following the unanimous re-election of the entire Council by the General Assembly.
This development took place during the 28th regular session of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation's General Assembly, held recently in Rabat, Morocco.
Represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Qatar participated in the Assembly with a delegation led by Mohammed Bin Faleh Al Hajri, who oversees the Authority's operations.
Mohammed Bin Faleh Al Hajri expressed satisfaction at Qatar's re-election to the Executive Council, underscoring it as a testament to member states' confidence in Qatar's leadership in advancing the aviation industry across the Arab world. He highlighted Qatar's contributions to enhancing joint Arab efforts in this critical sector.
The General Assembly's agenda encompassed discussions on various topics related to air navigation, safety, and aviation security.