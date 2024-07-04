Represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Qatar participated in the Assembly with a delegation led by Mohammed Bin Faleh Al Hajri, who oversees the Authority's operations.

Mohammed Bin Faleh Al Hajri expressed satisfaction at Qatar's re-election to the Executive Council, underscoring it as a testament to member states' confidence in Qatar's leadership in advancing the aviation industry across the Arab world. He highlighted Qatar's contributions to enhancing joint Arab efforts in this critical sector.