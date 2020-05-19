Staff from airline will get to work in GAL for an initial six-month period

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has entered a deal with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) by which the airline’s staff will be seconded to GAL. The agreement covers an initial six-month period, and will cover Etihad staff in maintenance, operations, supply chain and commercial departments.

GAL offers aircraft sustainment and servicing solutions for military and civilian clients. It is part of the cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence purposes that was launched in November.

“Like airlines the world over, Etihad Airways is having to review its current structure and resources and this partnership allows us the opportunity to retain talent for the future; while supporting colleagues in another Abu Dhabi aviation organisation,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways.

The deal will also extend Etihad’s specialised career training and development.

Aviation as ‘cornerstone’ sector

The agreement was initiated under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of GAL and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC).

“In the current environment, with the COVID-19 pandemic having such an impact on us all, it is only right that organisations within Abu Dhabi come together to support each other through innovative new working partnerships,” Shaikh Tahnoon said.

“The aviation sector is one of the cornerstones upon which our socio-economic future will be built, and it is this type of cooperation that will ensure we come out of the current crisis stronger and more resilient than before.”