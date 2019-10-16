Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports said on Wednesday it welcomes the upcoming launch of the UAE capital’s first low-cost airline, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

The budget carrier, which was just announced as a joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, will be based at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with a launch date yet to be announced.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the new airline is anticipated to “greatly increase the number of destinations served from Abu Dhabi International Airport, offering new choices to passengers to travel directly to previously unserved destinations.”