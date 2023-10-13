Arabian Food Production Company stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of egg production within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). With an impressive capacity of 2 million layer birds yielding a remarkable 600 million eggs annually, this company leads the way in the region’s food production industry. Under the renowned brands Dana, Khaleej, and Baledi Fresh Eggs, it has become synonymous with quality and innovation.
One of its most notable achievements is Gulf International Poultry Farm (GIPF) in Ibri, Oman, the latest addition to Arabian Food Production Company. This state-of-the-art facility represents a marvel of modern technology and environmental stewardship. Built in collaboration with Japanese technical partners and shareholders, GIPF spans 18 square kilometres, featuring environmentally-controlled houses, cutting-edge grading and packing facility, and stringent biosecurity measures. The implementation of the Japanese ISE Model ensures standards of safety, health, efficiency, and quality that are second to none.
“Innovation is the key to differentiation, and by adopting the world-famous Japanese ISE Model to produce Dana and Khaleej eggs, we aim to become the leading egg producing group in the GCC,” says Dr Suheel Ahmed, Group CEO of Arabian Food Production Company.
Furthermore, its commitment to sustainability is evident in its measures to reduce its environmental footprint. Inside the Modern Poultry Farm (MPF) premises, Arabian Food Production Company has introduced the use of bi/tricycles wherever possible to minimise the usage of fuel-consuming vehicles.
Additionally, its dedication to food safety is unwavering as well-qualified and experienced professionals manage the health of chickens 24/7 to enhance the safety of the products and have implemented state-of-the-art egg grading machines, with UV disinfection ensuring that the shell of every egg is disinfected for added food safety. Arabian Food Production Company has not only set a high standard but has also demonstrated unwavering dedication to the well-being of their consumers and the environment. Consumer safety being a topmost priority; the group complies to many international standards and its production companies are certified with ISO 22000, ISO 14000, HACCP and Halal standards. In its pursuit of becoming the premier egg producer in the GCC, Arabian Food Production Company spares no effort in elevating the standard of excellence in food production for all.