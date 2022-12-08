Supercomputing was once limited to the realms of research-intensive, scientific tasks such as analysing large amounts of data to solve medical, environmental and infrastructural challenges. However, due to events like the pandemic and the subsequent shift to cloud-based technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC) – which uses supercomputers and compute clusters to solve advanced computation problems - has started to make its way into the enterprise. Just as enterprise cloud computing created new ways for businesses to engage customers and enable a more flexible way of working, supercomputing is opening up possibilities for innovation breakthroughs by accelerating R&D speed and product development by orders of magnitude. Naturally, some businesses remain sceptical of HPC and are of the opinion that these technologies won’t become relevant to day-to-day operations for years to come. However, much like hyper-converged infrastructure and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), this seemingly futuristic technology is already shaping the future of the enterprise. Ultimately, HPC can be used as an indicator of the technologies that will filter into the 'civil' space over time. For example, if particular CPUs and GPUs become increasingly deployed in the HPC space, it’s a pretty good sign that they will trickle down into the enterprise and mid-market soon. Paying attention to these technologies now can help your organisation stay at the forefront of innovation and remain ahead of its competitors. After all, users in HPC belong in the early adopter customer group and look for the latest and fastest technologies before those technologies are acquired by more cautious enterprises.