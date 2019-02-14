Generating precise analytics for pathology images Our pathologists provide one of the most significant sources of diagnostic data for providers across the continuum of care delivery models. Given that 70 per cent of all decisions in health care are based on pathology results — and somewhere between the same percentage of all the data in an EHR are from pathology results — the more accurate we get, the sooner we get to the right diagnosis and the better we’re going to be. That’s what digital pathology and AI hold the promise to deliver.