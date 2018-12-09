First, the numbers. It’s not just that job growth, at 155,000, was some 43,000 below the consensus forecast, and that there were also downward revisions for of the previous two months’ numbers. More disturbing is that the so-called underemployment rate, which includes workers who have only loose attachments to the workforce or have given up looking for a job, ticked up from 7.4 to 7.6 per cent. (The economy had previously been doing a good job of drawing those workers into regular employment.)