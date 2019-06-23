DUBAI: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity (the Global Prosperity Initiative), an initiative of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), said it has started preparations for the launch of its second cohort, re-affirming its commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity partnered with United Nations (UN) agencies to identify themes related to some of the world’s most pressing issues that will lay the foundation to establish the challenges for the next edition of the $1 million Global Maker Challenge.

“The locations of the challenge design workshops were strategically selected to ensure we are engaging with stakeholders from different backgrounds. Each workshop contributed to the initiative in its own unique way and we are looking forward to analysing the results and announcing the challenges in September at the UN General Assembly in New York. Cohort 1 was extremely successful, with over 1,100 solutions submitted from more than 80 countries, and we have no doubt that Cohort 2 will be as successful,” Hesham Al Olama, head of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity, said in a statement.