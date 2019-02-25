Most of the letter is a discussion of how the conglomerate should be evaluated not as individual businesses but as a “forest” of investments arranged in large “groves” with complementary characteristics. Along the way, there are occasional digressions intended to illustrate how Berkshire’s approach differs from those of other corporations and investors — less comfortable with debt, more comfortable with big piles of cash, better at accounting, more long-term oriented. Finally, there are a couple of pages extolling what Buffett calls ‘The American Tailwind’, the tendency of the US economy to keep growing and enriching those who invest in it.