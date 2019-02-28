The shift increases the risk that many on Wall Street could slip back into the comforting belief that renewed central bank support is sufficient to ensure another round of meaningful stock market rallies around the world. Already, the MSCI World Index has rebounded about 16 per cent since its Dec. 24 low, and for understandable reasons. Going into last year, extraordinary liquidity injections and ultra-low interest rates had pushed up stocks dramatically. But investors shouldn’t view the recent monetary policy pivot as a green light for piling on risk assets as a whole. Instead, they should focus on three important qualifiers that favour domestically oriented US securities, both stocks and bonds, and seeking greater credit quality and liquidity.