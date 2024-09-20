Urbanisation across the GCC has relied heavily on car-based, spread cities and low-density developments comprised of villas, a small community centre and, possibly, a golf course if it was a higher-end project.

The urban landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rise of mixed-use communities. These developments are reshaping how people live, work, and interact with their surroundings. Here are some of the key drivers behind this trend.

Changing face of suburbia

The most obvious change to today’s suburbs is the rise of medium-density developments. A new community today might well include low-rise apartment buildings as well as villas, parks, neighbourhood malls, and other lifestyle amenities.

Financial considerations - the price and availability of land – are an obvious driver of the shift towards medium-density developments. Equally important are changing demographics and a growing expectation for more sustainable lifestyles.

By integrating residential, lifestyle and commercial spaces, mixed-use developments provide spaces for essential services, job opportunities and recreational amenities just a few steps away. This reduces commuting time, encourages walking, cycling, and decreases traffic congestion and emissions.

This convenience is particularly appealing to younger people who prioritize lifestyle over ownership. A recent report shows that one-fifth of professionals across the GCC enjoy some form of remote or hybrid work arrangement in their companies. This demographic also values the emergence of co-working spaces and studios; spaces that attract a more diverse group of people, including digital nomads and remote workers, who prefer to live and work in the same area.

Such amenities not only bring more people into the area but also fosters a greater sense of collaboration and promotes an inclusive urban society.

These are residents who are also much more likely to demand a more sustainable lifestyle setting. Intelligently designed buildings with solar panels, green roofs, and urban gardens atop buildings not only enhance energy efficiency but also create space for activities.

We believe that good design also enhances well-being by blending physical, mental, and emotional elements. Take Athlon, for example—Dubai's first Active Living community. This community seamlessly integrates fitness and wellness into daily life, all within a sustainable design.

Growing public transport connections into the city also immensely benefit these community developments. This is a big driver for younger people especially, who are statistically less interested in driving or car ownership. This is a demographic that demands the best of both worlds: a quiet space with local amenities, and convenient access to the city.

These trends are not unique to the UAE. We are seeing similar patterns in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. Riyadh is particularly interesting. While there is several giga-projects supporting Saudi Vision 2030 across the Kingdom, the capital city already has a massive footprint and is developing medium-density, mixed-use communities to cater to its growing population and the recent influx of expats.

Future-proofing

Using adaptable infrastructure, leveraging flexible use of spaces, and implementing innovative strategies with intelligent design, cities can unlock the full potential of suburban developments.

For instance, we’ve seen how younger people have driven the development of these communities in recent years. In the coming decade, we foresee the emergence of a new demographic – retirees – leading to demand for a greater abundance of health, medical and appropriate lifestyle facilities within easy reach.

The Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, is dedicated to fostering wellbeing through innovative projects. The city is also becoming a compelling choice for wealthy retirees in the aftermath of the waiver of minimum upfront investments for property purchases under the 10-year Golden Visa rule.

By planning for evolving needs, we can pave the way for a future where urban sustainability is integrated into the fabric of our cities. Our task is to be bold enough to challenge the norm, and willing to collaborate with all stakeholders in unique ways to create spaces for communities to thrive.