As a wellness practitioner in this region, I have been getting the feeling of late that while the wellness industry is turning into a big business, the concept is getting diluted and overhyped at the same time. This actually is a cause for concern, especially when we consider the fact that an industry supposed to provide solutions and address inherent needs is being used as a tool to make money. The concept of wellness is holistic in nature. It refers to a well-being that is characterised not only in physical terms, but also takes into account the social as well as the mental well-being of the individual. What is important to remember is the fact that there are multiple factors that contribute towards this.

Today, it goes without saying, that we all are living a complicated and complex life. Factors beyond our control dictate the way we are living and when someone comes and tells us that they can show the way to lead a more satisfied life, we are ready to accept that crutch. And that’s where the wellness industry experts step in.

The sheer number of so-called experts who are jumping onto the bandwagon with a wide range of instant solutions at an exorbitant cost clearly illustrates the fact that the whole concept has turned into hype. And there are many who have stepped into this field with the objective of making quick money.

The time has come to seriously analyse this issue and address the long-term implications something like this will have on the wellness industry as a whole. A positive thing as far as millennials are concerned is the fact that while most of them are career-focused, there is also a strong realisation among them to take care of their physical and mental health.

We find the millennials have started placing a significant value on their health and wellness. Though they are as guided by material benefits as earlier generation, they have realised the dire need to live healthy.

And many wellness practitioners find it easy to tap this segment, primarily because they believe that this segment is willing to spend to get self-fulfillment. It is easier to convince them to buy into the wellness mentality.

One major casualty of the hype is the loss of credibility among users. Overhype results in unrealistic expectations and when the expectations are not met after a point in time, disillusionment and discontentment result.

This may be the reason that of late we find that the wellness trend is losing its significance. While it is highly appealing when someone tries to make us realise that the whole thing is under our control, when we do not get the results we want, we tend to question the whole concept itself.

It is imperative to realise that not everyone can lead us to wellness. It is equally important to remember when it comes to wellness, a one-size-fits-all does not work. The practice of wellness is individual-based and varies according to what an individual wants.

It has to work in tandem with the lifestyle and personality of the individual. And only a professional practitioner can take you in the right path. The right practitioner will address the myths associated with wellness and show the way to self-care. It is time people realised that most of the solutions provided by so-called experts are not tried and tested. Let us not fall into the hype rut. It is our life and we need to make the right decisions to live healthy — one such right decision is not to become a victim of a fad or a hype.