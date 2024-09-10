Benefits of the PBP

Pro bono programmes refer to legal services provided voluntarily and without charge by lawyers to those who cannot afford legal representation. These are crucial in ensuring access to justice for community members, offering legal support they might otherwise be unable to obtain.

For lawyers, participating in pro bono work not only fulfils a professional and ethical duty, but provides opportunities for personal growth and professional development. Engaging in these allows lawyers to also develop new skills, tackle diverse legal challenges, and make meaningful contributions to society, thereby enhancing their sense of purpose and connection to the broader community.

Services offered as part of the PBP

The PBP assists individuals with legal problems within the DIFC, assigning volunteer law firms and lawyers that provide services, ranging from basic advice to full case management.

Snapshot of progress

The first six months of 2024 have been particularly fruitful for the PBP, where it recorded the participation of 39 volunteer law firms and 44 volunteer lawyers, who collectively provided advice to 384 individuals.

One of the cornerstones of the PBP is its bi-weekly in-person clinics, held at the DIFC Courts premises every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 12pm. The face-to-face interaction ensures that attendees receive personalised and comprehensive legal advice, tailored to their specific needs.

In addition, the PBP has made significant enhancements to its online portal. These improvements aim to streamline the online advice forum, making it more user-friendly and accessible. This digital transformation ensures that even those who cannot attend the clinics in person can still benefit from the PBP’s services.

Looking ahead, the PBP is set to launch a new triage scheme in the coming weeks. This will allow volunteers with a legal background, even if they are not yet fully qualified to participate in the PBP.

Triage volunteers will play a crucial role in the initial stages of interaction, collecting relevant information, ensuring those seeking advice have the necessary documents, and confirming eligibility for free legal advice.

This process will significantly reduce the time lawyers need to spend understanding the background of each case, allowing them to focus their efforts on providing substantive legal advice.

Bridging the gap

While cases from the PBP clinics are not tracked if they proceed to the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT), there is anecdotal evidence that claimants benefit significantly from the advice received at the clinics.

Volunteer lawyers have been instrumental in helping attendees understand the procedures of the SCT, including the forms to file, fees to pay, court rules, pleadings, and legal terminology. This guidance has been crucial in managing the expectations of the SCT process and facilitating settlement discussions.

Rising impact of PBP

The programme’s success stories highlight the profound difference that it makes in the lives of those it serves. It not only empowers individuals to navigate their legal challenges but also fosters a sense of community and support, ensuring that access to justice remains within reach for all.