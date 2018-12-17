Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Distribution has opened its first service station in Dubai located at Dubai Investment Park, according to an announcement on Monday.
Commenting on the station opening, Adnoc Distribution Acting Chief Executive Officer Saeed Al Rashdi said: “We are extremely pleased to have opened in Dubai and to be serving customers in all of the UAE’s seven emirates.”
“At the time of our IPO in December 2017, we committed to expand our service station footprint into Saudi Arabia and Dubai before the end of 2018. As promised, these initiatives have been delivered, with further network growth to come in 2019.”
Adnoc had earlier announced it will be opening three petrol stations in the emirate by the end of the year.
Apart from fueling service, the solar-powered state-of-the-art DIP station also has retail offering including a Géant Express convenience store, an Oasis Café, full Adnoc Lube services, and free Wi-Fi. McDonalds and KFC outlets will be opening in the coming weeks.
The site also offers Electric Vehicle (EV) motorists a fast-electric charger which will recharge a car up to 80 per cent in 20 minutes, accommodating two vehicles at a time.
Adnoc Distribution will roll out its Flex service across Dubai in the coming months following an initial free trial period which will enable customers to familiarize themselves with the fuelling choices.