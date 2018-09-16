Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree-Law No.6 of 2018 approving an additional funding to the general federal budget and to the budgets of independent entities for the current fiscal year.

The Decree-Law, published in the latest issue of the Federal Gazette, stipulates that the estimated general budget expenses for fiscal year 2018 shall be increased by Dh1,969,269,000, to be financed from the general reserve of the state.

The Decree-Law stipulated the increase of estimated expenditures and revenues of the budget of the office of the Minister of Tolerance for the fiscal year 2018 with Dh21 million, the UAE Space Agency with Dh3.5 million, the National Media Council with Dh3.91 million and the General Authority for Sports with Dh6.82 million, and the Emirates Diplomatic Academy with Dh9.97 milliion.