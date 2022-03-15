Dubai: AD Ports plans to build several new marina and ferry station developments across Abu Dhabi, the port operator said in a statement on Tuesday.
The facilities will offer a range of new services and capabilities including, additional wet and dry berths; wider slipways capable of simultaneous vessel launches and retrievals; upgraded docking facilities; and a suite of new food and beverage, and retail spaces.
The newly announced developments projects includes a mix of marina facilities and ferry terminals that will be developed at Rabdan, Al Saadiyat Island, and Al Aliah Island. They are set for completion by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Furthermore, an additional marina and ferry station project will be developed at Jebel Dhanna. It is expected to be ready by 2023.
Abu Dhabi has also announced plans to reinforce the existing ferry service with five additional vessels, which will enhancing the maritime transport services to Al Aliah and Dalma islands. The new vessels will also expand the fleet’s passenger carrying capacity by almost 70 per cent, and its vehicle carrying capacity by 40 per cent.
Abu Dhabi Maritime took over the ferry operations branch of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in 2022 to become the main operator of all ferry services within Abu Dhabi’s waterways.
“Upon completion, these milestone developments will undoubtedly further Abu Dhabi’s unique maritime offering for those who come to enjoy our islands, waterways and shores, and for those who call them their home,” said Mohamed Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.