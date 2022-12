AD Ports Group has announced the merger of KEZAD Communities with Al Eskan Al Jamae (EAJ) to create Abu Dhabi’s largest integrated staff accommodation company, in which AD Ports Group will retain a controlling majority stake.

The transaction, which would be effected through an equity share swap with no cash exchange, is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.

The combined entity will have an equity value of approximately Dh7 billion, positioning it as one of the largest such businesses in the UAE.

Following the merger, KEZAD Communities will be the largest staff accommodation company in Abu Dhabi with owned and managed capacity of 135,000 beds.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2022, revenue was Dh275 million for KEZAD Communities and Dh205 million for EAJ. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was Dh168 million for KEZAD Communities and Dh120 million for EAJ during the same period.

KEZAD Communities is part of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, under AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones.

EAJ, a leading staff accommodation owner and operator in Abu Dhabi, is a real estate development and management company that owns and operates ICAD Residential City in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi. The residential city has 58,000 beds along with recreational amenities such as restaurants and a mall. EAJ also operates several fully owned subsidiaries offering support services, including Khadamat, a facilities management company, EJRC, a property management company, and Your Laundry.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said: “KEZAD Group continues to look for opportunities to leverage our assets and fully support the growth of priority industrial sectors in line with the vision of our wise leadership. This merger with EAJ significantly expands the number of staff accommodation assets under our control and extends the range of support services we can offer to our customers.

“The merger enhances KEZAD Communities’ staff accommodation business and provides an opportunity to enhance the quality and sustainability of staff communities across the UAE. We look forward to continuing the development of services in this critical market and contributing to the wider national goal of economic diversification.”