This it expects to do through reducing waste in electricity and water usage

File picture of Abu Dhabi skyline. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is targetting power and water savings totaling Dh30 billion by 2030. This the emirate expects to achieve through an energy usage reduction of 22 per cent by the end of next decade and of water use by 32 per cent

If successful, this “translates to around 19,000 gigawatt power of energy saving and around 480 million cubic metre of water,” said Ramiz Al Ailah, director of energy efficiency and sustainability at the Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi.

This forms the centrepiece of a new initiative - Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030 (DSM) – launched on the sidelines of the 24th World Energy Congress. “Several initiatives in these areas have been launched by different entities over the past decade, but what is new with the Abu Dhabi DSM Strategy 2030 is its unique integrated approach that links all elements into a coherent energy efficiency programme,” said Awaidha Al Marar, chairman of the DoE.

Nine facets

“[The strategy] compromises nine very distinct programmes designed with a variety of stakeholders in Abu Dhabi,” said Al Ailah, explaining how these would range from building retrofits, improved regulations and street lighting. He said that consumer awareness on energy efficient products would also form one of the main programmes, as he highlighted the importance of getting residents involved as well.

“Our consumers are basically at the forefront of our energy efficient efforts – the consumers empowered to take the right decisions,” the official added. “We have a specific programme around promoting energy efficient products to enable our consumers to become more energy efficient.”

Immediate benefits

The impact of the strategy is going to create significant value for the emirate. “We estimate short-term financial gains of around Dh 5 billion in saving from electricity and around Dh3 billion for the water,” said Al Ailah. “In the longer term it is estimated to be up to Dh15 billion in electricity saving [costs] and around Dh15 billion for the water saving.