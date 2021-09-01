Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Government Support, represented by the Digital Authority, has launched a new internet domain, ".abudhabi’. In order to enhance the digital transformation process and the digital identity of the emirate. The move targets at tourism, culture and economy sectors.
This is being done to be in line with efforts to implement a consistent framework across Abu Dhabi government and bring changes in government services as they move towards a digital future. The aim is to accelerate the emirate’s digital transformation and devise more efficient digital services.
550 nameshave been registered to the “.abudhabi” domain
The domain name is accessible to all citizens, residents and employers working inside and outside Abu Dhabi, and is a unique identifier for organizations interested in local business opportunities, as well as events, festivals and fairs hosted annually by Abu Dhabi.
Digital alliances
The move opens the door to new partnerships leading to the consolidation of internet domains used by the private sector in Abu Dhabi.
This initiative “promotes Abu Dhabi in the tourist, cultural and economic arenas through this distinctive domain name, an attractive factor for companies interested in business opportunities and local and international events and fairs hosted annually” by the emirate.
An internet domain name is the name of a website entered into a browser to access the website. It replaces the full IP address for easy access to sites. It includes the domain name extension which is usually added after the actual website name.