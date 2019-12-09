Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SALT, who will also be participating as a speaker Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Discussing some of the most pressing issues related to business and geopolitics, Abu Dhabi will play host on Tuesday to the first SALT leadership conference taking place in the Middle East.

Around 1,000 business professionals, policymakers and media personalities are expected to take part in the two-day conference, which takes places at the Emirates Palace in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

“It is through conversations like these that we can create greater cross-cultural understanding and begin to solve the world’s pressing problems,” said Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SALT, who will also be participating as a speaker. Scaramucci had previously also served as the official White House communications director, which contentiously ended only 10 days after he was announced to the position.

Several prominent UAE officials and executives will be among the speakers including Ahmad Ali Al Sayagh, Minister of State and chairman of ADGM, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive officer at Mubadala, and Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, chief executive at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.