“We have set up a pro bono service to give back to the community”

Sam Bayat, Founder and owner, Bayat Legal Services

Is buying property for citizenship of good value?

I have always promoted buying a property or a share as a good investment option since this can be sold in the future. Today, an applicant can find lots of secure and good value investments to obtain a residency or citizenship. Caribbean nations and Turkey are good markets to buy a property and apply for citizenship.

Are there any new focus countries that investors are showing interest in to migrate since the outbreak of Covid-19?

We have seen a big increase in enquires for all programmes — citizenship by investment (CBI), residency by investment (RBI) and migration. Travel restrictions during the pandemic have pushed many people to re-evaluate their migration plans and now they want to start the process. Canada, Australia and New Zealand are the most sought after destinations for expats living in this region, followed by the European Union’s passive residency programmes or the Golden Visa or RBI and second citizenships programmes.

Could you share some details on Bayat Group’s pro bono service?

With the intention to serve and truly give back to the community, we have set up a pro bono service to help individuals interested in migrating to Canada as a skilled worker. With prior reservation and subject to certain criteria, people can visit our office, utilise our infrastructure, and take support to fill up the forms and get any questions answered.

What are the key benefits that clients get from Bayat Group’s citizenship and residency by investment programmes?

While Bayat group represents some citizenship and residency by investment programmes as an official government agent or authorised promoter, we work for all the programmes, either directly or through our partners.

Some of the key benefits in hiring us include detailed knowledge of the programmes; unmatched ability to offer advice and guiding a client to choose the right programme; ability to operate within the confines of the law in a creative, lateral and innovative manner in order to achieve the client’s objectives; and practical experience of three decades.

“This is the right time to explore opportunities to immigrate”

Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis

Covid-19 has created enormous uncertainties in the lives of people. Why do you think this is the time to explore opportunities for immigration?

Every crisis is an opportunity, and the Covid-19 crisis is no exception. Lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by nations across the world to control the spread of the virus saw an exodus of immigrant employees. Now, with the pandemic under control in many countries, they are looking to immigration to fuel post-pandemic economic recovery. There is a need for new skill sets with the rise of new industries. So, this is the right time to explore opportunities to immigrate. Countries like Canada have increased the number of invitations for immigration as compared to past years.

How could you help people deal with the common challenges associated with migration during the pandemic?

With countries imposing travel restrictions and changing immigration rules in order to cope with the pandemic, the immigration process can be daunting for those planning to move to other countries. We can help prospective immigrants understand the new rules and requirements and help them comply with them. We keep them up to date on information that may impact the processing of their visas. For those who are unable to make their first entry due to the restrictions, we can file separate applications for them to extend the deadlines.

What kind of career support can you offer at the moment to help people migrate successfully as well as settle abroad?

As an overseas career consultant, we provide the expertise and guidance to help clients connect with the right people, and register them in Canada so that they can connect with as many employers as they want. We keep a tab on in-demand jobs and skills in some of the most popular destinations for immigration and constantly share our know-how with our clients to help them plan their move once they get the visa. We help our clients choose the right opportunities in the country they wish to migrate to, based on their profile and work experience.

“We provide tailored immigration pathways with unparalleled confidentiality standards”

Syed Jafar Sadiq, General Manager, Cosmos Immigration

As a leading consultant in the field of immigration in the UAE, what makes your services truly unique?

Our tagline says it all — ‘Cosmos Immigration - Deliver What We Promise.’ We have a long-standing reputation in the market. With a multilingual team of professionals, we provide tailored immigration pathways with unparalleled confidentiality standards. Being an authorised consultant, we have end to end services for all age brackets, including students, skilled working professionals, entrepreneurs and investors. A formal screening of each applicant prior to starting the application process has bagged us a lot of success stories.

How could you help prospective immigrants choose the right immigration programme?

For skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, there are multiple pathways available to immigrate. Understanding the programme is, however, the key to success. With a growing demand for talent on the move, thousands of skilled workers are opting to migrate to countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Investors are increasingly looking for citizenship by investment progarmmes in the Caribbean countries. Furthermore, for many entrepreneurs, Canada is the logical choice to embark on a new business venture or expand their operations. We, as an authorised consultant, conduct a thorough screening to understand the needs of the candidate and then recommend a suitable pathway for immigration.

Could you share a few tips on how to increase scores for Express Entry in Canada?

We first identify the weaknesses of an applicant’s profile and then represent an application with utmost accuracy. After lodging the application, we work closely with the applicant and help them enhance their profiles. Partnering with IDP Global, Cosmos has its own IELTS test centre at the premises, which enables our clients to improve their scores in English. Adding appropriate education to your application can also be a major boost to an applicant’s profile.

“The popular US EB-5 programme is set to expire on June 30 due to a sunset provision”

Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global

Is it advisable to opt for a new programme or go with the ones with longer track records?

Governments generally do a lot of research prior to launching a citizenship by investment programme in their countries. Instead of looking at the length of time the programme has been around, it’s important to look at factors such as eligibility criteria, safety and types of investments, ease of approvals, benefits of citizenship in that particular country, and documentation required.

How could you help prospective immigrants to choose the right immigration or second citizenship programme?

When working with clients it is important to consider their future goals, their reasons for immigration as well as the dependants who will be included in the application. By understanding these points, it becomes easier to assess and advice a client on a programme that may be best for them. For example, those who are looking for citizenship for their children for the purposes of future job prospects and schooling often choose Canada or the US over other programmes, while those who are looking for a retirement plan may choose somewhere else.

What are the new changes that our readers should be aware of regarding the popular US EB-5 immigrant investor programme?

The EB-5 programme has been under scrutiny for many years. This year the programme is set to expire on June 30 due to a sunset provision. Legislature must vote on and approve the EB-5 programme as a standalone bill in order for it to continue unchanged.

With many other pressing issues currently in Congress, it is possible that this bill will be overlooked, causing the programme to lapse. If this happens, it could mean that the programme will cease to exist altogether.

“We don’t give hope, we provide solutions”

Dr Sadir Al Kherdaji, Managing Director, Al Kherdaji International Legal Consultants

How unique are Al Kherdaji International’s portfolio of services for citizenship and residency programmes and business migration?

All investment migration providers are quite similar in what they offer to their clients. We are also similar to other service providers but not the same.

We are an investment-related international legal consultancy firm, affiliated with a distinguished investment migration consultancy service provider — Cham Consulting, specialised in advising corporates and individuals with investment migration services.

Drawing upon the depth of practical experience and knowledge accumulated over more than two decades, we can offer meaningful advice and benefits to businesspersons far beyond those available from traditional immigration providers.

How do you differentiate from the competition?

When it comes to legal experience, we guarantee the legality of the process. Applications of our clients are handled by professional lawyers specialised in second citizenship and residency by investment programmes. We are well recognised by several governments and have officials with good reputation and professionalism. We utilise all our strengths to help our clients make the right decision for their future.

We have a human-centric approach to consultancy — our advices are based on transparency and honesty. We don’t give hope, we provide solutions, considering the client’s needs, qualification assessment, know-your-customer (KYC) details, and security background check.

We have successfully processed over 100 investment migration, citizenship and residency by investment and corporate immigration cases with 100 per cent success rate so far.

It can be overwhelming to decide on the appropriate investment programme. How does your company help investors make the right choice?

We recognise that no two clients are alike. Therefore, we design individual strategies according to the client’s profile and needs. We strive to operate within the confines of the investment in a creative, lateral and, when appropriate, innovative manner to achieve the client’s objectives. We believe in producing optimum results, rather than settling for acceptable solutions.

“Apply for special programmes for skill-based immigration to Canada”

Vrinda Gupta, Brand Custodian, Vazir Group

The immigration process can be a bit intimidating for many. How does Vazir Group help its clients make the journey seamless?

With immigration specialists in our offices in Canada, Dubai, and India, we can assist every individual in achieving their relocation goals with personalised end to end services, professional advice, and complete support throughout the immigration process for them and their family. We provide highly professional services, as well as options for payment in instalments, the possibility to pay using an escrow account and a refund.

Could you share some information on Canada’s immigration by investment programme, highlighting how they can benefit prospective applicants?

We offer two immigration by investment programmes for Canada. For example, the Entrepreneur PR Programme is based on providing an innovative business idea according to the applicant’s experience and background. We support the applicant with a business plan, if required, and of course with all the immigration process. For any investor, running a business that generates income, no tax on global income, the right to reside, work anywhere in Canada, and the possibility for a Canadian passport, are attractive benefits.

Could you share a few tips on how immigrants can succeed in Canada’s job market?

Finding a job in Canada can be really challenging. The best way to immigrate to Canada using your skills is by applying for one of the special programmes. For example, all the skilled programmes at Vazir Group are based on a secured job in Canada. That means that we are the one finding the right job for the candidate and taking care of all the immigration process until they get the work permit or PR.

“Many countries have introduced plenty of positive changes during the pandemic”

Tony Ebraheem, Founder and Lawyer, 111 Immigration

Which new countries in your opinion are faring better than others?

Demand for citizenship and residency by investment programmes are determined by several factors such as the application process, convenience, safety of the nation and its medical infrastructure. I, however, always say that the relationship between the country and applicant has two main parameters. Countries offering citizenship by investment programmes, must have a track record of providing all required documents, conducting necessary security checks, and establishing the sources of funds invested in the nation. From the applicant’s perspective, the programme must offer significant benefits and have competitive processing cost and reasonable time frame for completing the application process. These are the keys that decide which countries and their programmes are faring better than others.

How do you see the industry evolving during the pandemic?

From lowering the investment requirement and initiating new options dedicated to Covid-19 to accepting scanned certified documents from immigration consultants and allowing investors to virtually take the oath of citizenship, many countries have introduced plenty of positive changes during the pandemic.

I also hope several other countries, who are yet to launch citizenship or residence programmes, will consider invest-for-citizenship options to drive economic growth.

Could you share some details on millennial preferences for investment migration?

Millennials are primarily looking for three things before investing in a programme: mobility, lifestyle improvement and future security.

“No one should be limited by their citizenship”

Mahdi Mohammed, CEO, Guide Consultants

Deciding on the right citizenship programme can be a bit tricky with so many options currently available in the market. How does Guide Consultants help its clients make the journey seamless?

The crowded nature of the economic citizenship market can potentially overwhelm clients who don’t know where to start. The key for us is to simplify the process by understanding the client’s needs. At Guide, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to second citizenship. We are keenly aware that each client is unique. What is consistent is our approach, which is grounded in transparency.

What are Guide’s key programmes for residency and citizenship by investment?

There are no key programmes. It all depends on the individual’s future goals and circumstances.

Please share a brief history of the brand, highlighting the group ethos that drives its staff.

More than a decade ago, I witnessed first-hand the challenges generated by mobility limitations. In 2016, I established Guide Consultants to respond to these global challenges and safeguard the futures of families. At Guide Consultants, we believe that no one should be limited by their citizenship.

On a personal level, it is deeply fulfilling to help people expand their horizons while advancing the economies of participating Caribbean nations. As a leading regional CBI agent, my team is motivated by our commitment to uphold the highest industry standards.

“Securing the family’s future is the top priority for applicants”

Anwar Karim, Vice President, Global Operation, WWICS

In the era of Covid-19, what destinations have been most in demand from Middle East clients?

Family comes first and securing their future is the top priority for applicants. Citizenship by investment programmes for Grenada, which provides visa-free travel to more than 140 destinations and E2 visa access to the US, along with St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, Vanuatu and Montenegro, are in demand.

Is it difficult to get a job in Canada after immigration?

You first need to understand the Canadian recruitment structure as well the work culture, as these are markedly different from other countries in the world. This requires professional help, guidance and support. We provide placement services for non-regulated occupations, and assist in obtaining required licences for regulated professions. We also help clients in getting transitional jobs until they become eligible to work in their regulated professions.

Does WWICS offer any post landing services?