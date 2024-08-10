Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony WH-CH520 Headphones

Pros

Pocket-friendly branded wireless pair

50 hours of battery life

Brings sound closer to the original source

Connects with two devices at the same time

Voice assistance

Cons

No ANC

Your daily companion to lengthy study and work sessions, the Sony WH-CH520 delivers non-stop music for up to 50 hours. It's an elegant pair that goes on the ears, rather than around, and retains the fan-favourite minimalist design that Sony's known for. It's also marked for fewer returns by Amazon, meaning more buyers love their initial test run compared to similar headphones. While the pair doesn't boast active noise cancellation (ANC), it features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore high-frequency elements on a track from the original music source. You're also getting voice assistance at this price point. Despite the on-ear design, several users report high levels of comfort thanks to the soft padding on the cups and the headband.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Appliance Deal: Prestige Smart Cook Induction Cooktop

Pros

Choose from 10 levels

Many safety features

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Bulky

Our expert recommended this single-hob induction cooktop from Prestige, for students who are planning to live in dorms, saying: “Prestige offers a range of induction cooktops that are known for their affordability and reliable performance. They provide various power levels and cooking options, making them suitable for students looking for practical and budget-friendly choices.” This appliance is designed with power-saving technology to ensure more food can be cooked, while using less power. You can choose from 10 adjustment levels, and even some pre-sets, like stir-fry, rotis, soups and so on. Reviewers appreciate the appliance’s safety features – it switches off automatically if left on, without attention, for a long time, and has high/low heating or voltage protection.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year warranty for Dh17.

Best Beauty Deal: Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil

In Korean skincare routines, double cleansing is a fundamental step to clean, clear skin. This makes sense, since sweat, excess oil, make-up and sunscreen can lead to clogged pores and acne. Hanskin’s Pore Cleansing Oil is well suited for people who struggle with blackheads and breakouts. Formulated with polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), the cleanser lightly exfoliates the skin, while tea tree leaf oil helps fight breakouts and jojoba oil adds hydration. Packed with Nature’s best ingredients, like olive oil and aloe vera leaf juice, the cleanser helps calm irritated skin and slough off dead skin cells.