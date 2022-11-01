Taking pictures on smartphones is all well and good, but if you want to truly understand photography and hone your skills, it’s worth investing in a standalone camera. Digital single-lens reflex cameras or DSLRs are still some of the best cameras you can use to master the basics, so pick up one for yourself – at great prices – from noon.

What features should I look for?

While most people immediately look at picture resolution when buying a camera, this should not necessarily be the primary criteria, according to Devadasan K. P., Picture Editor at Gulf News, who has over 24 years of experience in photojournalism. He said: “The megapixel (MP) count is relatively unimportant when buying a DSLR. In theory, the number of megapixels in an image file dictates the size it can print at 'photo' quality.” So, even a 6MP camera can produce excellent prints, if the shot is properly taken, exposed and edited.

But there are several other key factors that should be considered when buying your first DSLR. The first is sensor size. Devadasan said: “The bigger the sensor size, the more light it can capture. The more information that goes to the camera's image processor, the greater the tonal range in the resulting image – and the better the picture quality.”

Next, take a look at the lens offered. Devadasan advised: “Consider the maximum aperture or how wide the lens opens. We know from basic photography that the wider the aperture, the more light is let in, which means you can take more pictures in low-light situations. Most entry-level DSLRs are sold with at least one medium-range zoom lens, but an increasing number are being offered with two lenses.”

If you’re more interested in motion photography and videography, and prefer to buy an action camera instead, other factors come into play. Devadasan said: “The best sports photography cameras are those built for speed – plain and simple. A fast, precise AF (autofocus) system and features like IBIS (in-body image stabilisation) help shoot sports.” And since the best action cameras need to be able to capture a lot of frames in rapid succession, it’s important to look for one with a fast frame rate, like 60 or 120 frames per second (fps).

We have a range of options from noon that showcase many of the features mentioned above. Take your pick below, and begin your photography journey with a brand-new camera:

1. Best Overall: Canon EOS 250D

Canon EOS 250D Image Credit: noon

Pros

Light and compact

Excellent Live View autofocus response

4K video capability

Touchscreen controls are implemented well

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Cons

Videos subjected to cropping in 4K

Expensive

The Canon 250D is being touted as the world’s lightest DSLR camera with a moveable screen, and it’s a fitting description. Compact, while still being solid and durable, the 250D is an excellent pick for beginners, who can benefit from its point-and-shoot simplicity, guided user interface and its ‘Creative Assist’ mode for photographic effects. When you’re ready to move on to manual techniques, you can do that easily by switching to manual control. The camera’s 24.1-megapixel sensor and latest DIGIC 8 processor means fantastic image quality, advanced Live View autofocus, and 4K video. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offers you the ability to easily transfer images wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet. All those features come at a cost, but it’s worth it if you want a dependable, feature-packed camera that’s going to see you through your foray into photography.

Warranty: This product comes with one-year warranty.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh169, with select banks.

2. Best Budget DSLR: Canon EOS 4000D

Canon EOS 4000D Image Credit: noon

Pros

Good battery life

Easy-to-use controls

Full HD video recording capabilities

Built-in Wi-Fi

Cons

Small display window

Resolution could be better

If you’re looking for an entry-level DSLR camera that’s easy to use, Canon’s EOS 4000D will suit your needs. Its sensor is 19 times larger than a typical smartphone’s, and has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can share your images and videos to social networks right from the device. The specifications, granted, are basic – you won’t see any frills or stand-out features here. But it’s lightweight, has a variety of pre-set shooting modes (for instance, you could use Food mode the next time you take a picture of your plate at a restaurant). There are also plenty of post-shoot effects and filters you can apply. Last but not least, its picture quality is excellent – photos come out vibrant and exposures hit just the right balance between highlights and shadows. At an affordable price, it’s definitely a neat budget camera for beginners.

Warranty: This product comes with one-year warranty.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh100, with select banks.

3. Best Action Camera: GoPro Hero 11 Black

GoPro Hero 11 Image Credit: noon

Pros

Great battery life

Tall sensor offers new cropping capabilities

Ability to get hi-res images from videos

Fun shooting modes

Cons

Editing 5.3K video won’t be possible on older smartphones

GoPro is the go-to brand for action cameras, and its Hero 11 remains a top pick, no matter what kind of adventure you’re looking to capture. Well ahead of the curve in innovation, this model is packed with user-friendly features, including a new sensor format which allows you to shoot vertical videos for social platforms like TikTok or Instagram Reels. Its larger sensor, called HyperView, gives you the ability to shoot wider-angle shots than before – an amazing way to elevate underwater or mountain-top photography. Another great feature of the Hero 11 is that you can extract 24.7-megapixel stills from videos – so you never miss anything. And if you want to have some fun, use new software modes like ‘light painting’ or ‘vehicle light trails’ to add a dash of creativity to videos. There’s no doubt, the Hero 11 is the best action camera to buy right now, so get it while it’s discounted on noon!

Warranty: This product comes with one-month warranty.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh148, with select banks.

4. Best Value Action Camera: GoPro Hero 10 Black

GoPro Hero 10 Black Image Credit: noon

Pros

Excellent image stabilisation

Brilliant video resolution

Includes both front and rear displays

Waterproof even without add-on case

Wi-Fi and USB transfer capability

Cons

Battery may drain quickly

May heat up with long-form recording

If you’re looking for an all-rounder camera, but don’t necessarily want to splurge for frills you won’t use, consider GoPro’s Hero 10, which is one model down from the Hero 11 above, but equally impressive. The camera uses the new GP2 processor, which you’ll find in the Hero 11 too, so it handles fast transfers, has great image stabilisation and improved low-light performance. The lens cover has a hydrophobic coating, and the camera itself is water-resistant to 33 feet. The camera offers smooth, stable video, by recording at up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second (fps), and it can take large, 23-megapixel images, even offering a HDR (high dynamic range) mode for stills. Despite being last year’s model, the Hero 10 can contend with any newly released action camera, and brings a host of great features to the table.

Warranty: This product comes with one-month warranty.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh117, with select banks.

5. Best Camera Drone: DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI Mini 3 Pro Image Credit: noon

Pros

Compact, lightweight

Impressive low-light imagery

Efficient at avoiding obstacles

Includes automated flight modes

Cons

Some angles (back, top) not covered by obstacle avoidance tech

Expensive

Take your photography to new heights, literally, with DJI’s latest camera drone, the Mini 3 Pro. While such cameras offer a whole new perspective to photography, Devadasan advised getting one only after acquainting yourself with UAE regulations. He said: “There are restrictions to using drone cameras in UAE. In some areas, we need approvals and a license.” If you are looking to buy one, though, there’s nothing better right now than DJI Mini 3 Pro. Within its compact body, this tiny but mighty camera has an incredibly useful feature: a tri-directional obstacle avoidance system. So, it’s ideal for beginners, who don’t have to worry about their drone getting tangled up in tree branches. The Mini 3 Pro can be rotated 90-degrees to shoot both stills and videos in landscape or portrait mode – handy if you’d like to share them on social media platforms, like TikTok. With a flight time of up to 34 minutes, the ability to shoot videos in 4K, and fantastic image quality thanks to a 12.1-megapixel sensor (with up to 48MP shooting), it’s a powerhouse on wings.

Warranty: This product comes with one-year warranty.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh148, with select banks.