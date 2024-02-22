Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV

Pros

Excellent visuals

Smooth gaming and sports experience

Easy to set up and operate

4K upscaling

Sleek design

Cons

Screen mirroring glitches sometimes

If you’re in the market for a new television, don’t miss this amazing discount for a 75-inch Sony Bravia TV. Equipped with a 4K HDR Processor X1, this smart TV produces stunning visuals, with bright, vivid colours and clear details. Sony’s X-Reality PRO technology upscales content filmed in 2K to 4K quality, so everything you watch is at the best possible quality. Reviewers say sports and gaming are a pleasure to experience on this television, since its Motionflow XR creates and inserts frames between originals to create smoother, sharper action scenes. You’ll also not be disappointed by the Google TV hub, from where you can stream over 700,000 movies and episodes. The only downside seems to be screen mirroring, which isn’t reliable, according to reviewers.

Best Appliance Deal: Ariete Moderna Espresso Machine

Pros

Visually appealing

Built-in coffee grinder and milk frother

Good water tank and grinder capacity

Cons

No automatic stop mechanism

At close to 45 per cent off, this stylish espresso machine by Ariete will soon become your favourite way to start the day. The coffee maker has a built-in coffee grinder, and is equipped with an integrated milk frother, expanding the kinds of coffee you can brew, from lattes to cappuccinos and flat whites. Reviewers love its visual appeal, and also say it’s easy to use. With a strong, 15 bar pressure, the machine offers a 250g grinder capacity, and 800ml water tank. However, some people in the comments say the lack of an automatic stop mechanism is a problem – unless you keep a close eye on the coffee maker, the liquid will overflow and cause a mess. However, most agree that the coffee machine performs well overall, with the steam wand producing silky micro-foam – the kind you get in your favourite café.

Best Handbag Deal: Ted Baker Seacon Crosshatch Small Icon Bag

If large totes put you off, opt for Ted Baker’s Seacon – this mini bag is chic and functional for daily use. It features a crosshatch finish, adding a hint of texture, and its embossed logo design is both subtle and eye-catching. Reviewers are happy with the quality and size of the bag, saying it fits all their personal essentials and works well for both work and social meet-ups. Pick it up while it’s 45 per cent off, for yourself or a loved one this Ramadan!

