Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Smartwatch

Pros

Larger screen than predecessors

Advanced sleep tracking

Supports over 90 exercises

Water-resistant in up to 50m

Optional LTE connectivity

Cons

One-day battery life

Released last year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is available right now at over 50 per cent off. The Watch6 comes with the range’s biggest screen yet, at 37.3mm. It’s packed with fitness insights, including blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and workout statistics. Advanced sleep coaching helps you plan your bed time, once the watch tracks the four stages of sleep. You can use the device to track over 90 exercises, and the smartwatch also detects your heart rate zone to keep you focused on optimal results. Use the in-built GPS to find your way around the city, and take advantage of Samsung Wallet, which gives you access to all your essentials, like credit cards, public transit cards, and membership cards. Do note, however, that the battery will need to be recharged every night. While this particular model doesn’t offer cellular connectivity, you can get Watch6 with LTE, as well.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh72.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

Best for Oral Care: Oral-B Pro Clean 3 3000 Electric Toothbrush

Pros

Easy to use

Three cleaning modes

Built-in timer

Gum pressure control indicator

Cons

Battery life could be better

Give your teeth the best shot at hygiene, with an electric toothbrush by Oral-B – it’s currently over 30 per cent off. This rechargeable toothbrush has a round head, designed to target teeth one at a time for more thorough, precise cleaning. A built-in timer helps you brush for at least two minutes, and you can choose from three modes – daily clean, sensitive, and whitening. Reviewers appreciate the 360-degree gum pressure control, which signals by turning red and automatically slowing down brush speed, if they’re brushing too hard. While the toothbrush is supposed to run up to two weeks on a single charge, some reviewers have found that it runs for approximately half that time.

Best Gift: Amazon Gift Card

Not sure what to get a loved one for a birthday, or any other special occasion? This might be the solution. For a limited time and until stocks last, you can get up to seven per cent cashback on an Amazon gift card. Just make sure you purchase one with a minimum of Dh200, and enter the promo code ‘GCRMDN24’ at check-out.