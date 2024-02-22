Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Appliance Deal: Instant Pot Duo 6

Pros

Easy to use

Quick cooking times

Easy to clean

Useful recipe app included

Cons

Not big enough for large groups

Craving haleem or some lentil soup this Ramadan? With over 5,000 4.7-star reviews, the Instant Pot Duo 6 does a little bit of everything, making it our top pick in affordable multi-cookers. Its 5.7-litre capacity is ideal for a family of four, so it’s excellent for everyday cooking, but not so much for party preparations. The appliance features 13 one-touch smart programs, giving you autopilot cooking options for family favourites like soups and desserts. It also replaces seven appliances, since it can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, reheat food, and make yoghurt and rice. Food cooks up to 70 per cent faster in the Instant Pot, and it makes the cooking process easy and hassle-free. An additional bonus is Instant Pot’s recipe app, which features hundreds of ways to use the multi-cooker.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

Best Gaming Deal: Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Pros

Transforms iPhone into a handheld console

Stream games from Xbox, PlayStation or play from the App Store

Pass-through charging

3.5mm audio jack

Cons

Games must have controller support

It doesn't matter if you're an Xbox or a PlayStation geek, the Backbone One mobile controller gives you remote access to your console titles and favourite iOS games, wherever you go. Simply snap the iPhone into the Lightning port of the controller to transform mobile gaming into a portable handheld console. (Users with the iPhone 15 series can shop for USB-C versions.) You can pick from an Xbox or PlayStation layout, but do note that only games that support controllers will be playable. It has responsive analogue triggers, tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks and a 3.5mm headset jack. Gamers in the reviews say that they experienced no lag or connectivity issues with their iPhones and that it lets them enjoy their mobile games to the fullest.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

Best Beauty Deal: Fino Shiseido Premium Touch Hair Mask

Revive dull locks and split ends with TikTok's favourite hair product - the Fino Shiseido Premium Touch Hair Mask. Beauty enthusiasts try it out on camera and reveal impressive glossy locks once it's washed out, reversing damaged hair in a jiffy. The formula is rich and jelly-like since it features royal jelly extract, along with squalane, glutamine and lipidure extract. Apply a generous amount after shampoo and conditioner and leave it on for five minutes to see viral-worthy results. It tames frizz, softens strands and restores hair health after a single use, add reviewers.