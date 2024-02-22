Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: Bissell Crosswave Multi-Surface Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Three-in-one cleaning capability

Digital fingertip control

Two-tank technology

Easy to clean

Cons

Noisy

Feels bulky and difficult to manoeuvre

This three-in-one appliance from Bissell successfully vacuums, washes and dries floors, helping you reduce time spent in cleaning ahead of iftar parties. Separated twin tanks hold dirty and clean water – up to 800ml of it – and the Crosswave’s microfibre-nylon brush roll gives floors a thorough clean. Its powerful 560-watt suction offers streak-free cleaning on carpets, and you can use the smart touch control on the handle to swap between rugs and hard floors. Reviewers say the wet-dry vacuum cleaner doesn’t leave any streaking or water spots on the floor, and is excellent for daily or weekly clean-up. However, they complain that it can be very noisy, and isn’t as lightweight as it appears to be.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Pros

30-hour battery life and fast charging

HD noise-cancelling processor with eight mics

Music stops when wearer speaks or takes off the headphones

Noise cancellation is optimised per environmental factors

Voice assistant compatible

Cons

ANC is not adjustable manually

It’s a great time to grab a pair of headphones from the popular WH-1000s range by Sony, since it’s a whopping 44 per cent off. The latest model in the range garnered social media hype for all the good reasons - it's incredibly sleek, cushioned to the nines, and has a long battery life of 30 hours. Let's not forget the eight mics that work together with Sony's Auto NC Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on atmospheric pressure and wearing conditions. Its QN1 processor even promises to capture some high-frequency sounds. If you’re speaking with someone, the Speak-to-Chat function automatically pauses any audio to filter in the outside world. This pair works with voice assistants, charges via a USB-C head and keeps in its own travel case. Reviewers try it out in-flight with success, noting how it cancels out any plane-specific noises, helping them tune out their surroundings for a six-hour sleep. Instead of a manually adjustable ANC feature, however, listeners get to turn on the ambient mode.

Best Perfume Deal: Ajmal Amber Wood Eau de Parfum

A multi-layered perfume catered to both genders, but is likely better suited to men, Ajmal’s Amber Wood is a sensuous, potent scent that’s best worn on balmy nights out. It comprises top notes of fruit and spice – apple, white pepper, lavender and cardamom – which blend with woody heart notes of orris and cedar wood, and settle into base notes of amber and patchouli. Fragrant and soothing, the blend of ingredients is more warm and woody, than floral. The fragrance has garnered 4.4 stars on Amazon, with one reviewer saying it feels like being enveloped in a comforting blanket.