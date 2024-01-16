Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Pros

New A17 Pro Bionic processor

Optimised for gaming

Impressive, vivid display

All-new titanium frame

Universal USB-C charging

Cons

Expensive

If you're in the market for the latest iPhone, now's the time to get it. Available at a discount on Amazon, the phone's sleek titanium build, cutting-edge hardware specs, industry-leading performance and outstanding camera quality are a huge draw. The latest phone takes the iPhone experience to the next level, thanks to its fantastic 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED screen, with ProMotion technology, which makes its arguably one of the best phone displays in the market right now. Its speedy A17 processor makes gaming seamless, and the phone’s physical mute switch has been replaced by an all-new Action button, which can be customised. The phone has also left behind the Lightning port for USB-C, which has become a universal standard, making it easy to charge all Apple devices with the same cable.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh256, one year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

Best Grocery Deal: Mehran Long Grain Super Sella Basmati Rice, 5kg

This pantry essential is up for grabs at a discount for Prime members, thanks to Amazon’s Super Saver Week. Mehran's Super Sella Basmati Rice contains all eight essential amino acids, and folic acid. It's is very low in sodium and has no cholesterol. Add a 5kg bag to your cart and pick up your recipe book for endless ways to cook this fragrant rice, from Hyderabadi biryani to Awadhi pulao and more.

Best Water Deal: San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water (Pack of 24)

If you always reach for sparkling water at restaurants, bring a case of San Pellegrino home during Super Saver Week. Available in glass bottles, the water is enriched with essential minerals to support the body’s dietary needs. The carbonation helps in aiding digestion and reducing constipation, according to the brand. Its sparkling quality also makes for the perfect base for mocktails and lemonades.

Best Home Essentials Deal: Ariel 3-in-1 Pods (Six Pack)

Another great deal from Super Saver Week, Ariel’s liquid detergent capsules are nearly 50 per cent off, so it’s the perfect time to stock up. This pack of six boxes adds up to 90 capsules, and will last you for months. Suitable for both top-load and front-load washers, the powerful stain remover cleans and brightens clothes, while maintaining the integrity of colours and keeping whites bright. The capsules fully dissolve in water, even in a cold wash cycle of 30 degrees Celsius. Ariel’s pods now also include the pleasant fragrance and softness offered by Downy’s Touch of Freshness.